“Love is Blind” Reality Dating Show Casting in Colorado

The hit Netflix show, “Love is Blind,” is now searching for brave singles in Colorado who are interested in finding a serious commitment. The reality dating show, produced Kinetic Content, is opening its applications in Denver and other cities such as Phoenix, Nashville, Minneapolis, and St. Paul for an upcoming season.

“Love is Blind” follows a unique concept where men and women have the opportunity to meet potential partners through walls. Participants can talk to each other but cannot see one another, with the goal of forming a connection based purely on personality. The premise of the show is for the couples to fall in love without knowing what the other person looks like.

Once one of the singles proposes, the couple can finally see each other. The engaged pair then moves into an apartment together in the city where they reside for four weeks. At the end of this period, the couple must decide if they want to get married or reject each other at the altar.

For those interested in taking part, Kinetic Content has announced that the casting applications are now open. While there is no application deadline, it is advised to submit the application as soon as possible. The online application consists of 78 questions that delve into various aspects of the individual’s life and preferences, such as reasons for being single, deal breakers, and why they feel “Love is Blind” is necessary for their life.

If you are a single in Colorado looking for love and are willing to embark on this unique journey, now is the time to take a leap of faith and apply for “Love is Blind”. It could be the opportunity that leads to a meaningful and lasting relationship.

