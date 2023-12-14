Netflix Reveals Impressive Viewing Numbers for Sports Content

Netflix has recently released its “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” providing viewers with a comprehensive look at the streaming platform’s top-performing shows and movies from January to June 2023. While the report offers valuable insights into various genres, the data surrounding sports content is particularly intriguing.

With over 18,000 titles analyzed, representing more than 99 percent of all Netflix viewing, the report showcases the considerable popularity of sports-related programming. Collectively, the sports content amassed a staggering 363 million hours of global viewing during the six-month period. The report features a list of the top-performing sports properties, highlighting the dominance of season/event docuseries programming. The most-watched entries in this category include the latest season of “Drive to Survive” with 90.2 million hours viewed, followed “Full Swing” (53.1 million hours), “Break Point” (30.5 million hours), and the McGregor docuseries (41 million hours).

Interestingly, all of the top-performing docuseries were newly released during the analyzed timeframe. However, movies like “Hustle” and “Home Team,” which were released in 2022, also garnered significant viewership. It is important to note that the data represents hours watched rather than individual viewers, meaning that shorter programs may attract more viewers than longer-running docuseries.

The report emphasizes the potential long-lasting popularity of Netflix’s sports content. Older documentaries and docuseries continue to draw substantial viewership, illustrating the value of evergreen content. Netflix’s focus on docuseries and documentaries instead of live sports rights aligns with this trend. Non-game content has global appeal and can generate viewership for years, while live games are often limited to specific regions.

Although the sports content’s 363 million viewing hours is certainly impressive, it pales in comparison to Netflix’s top shows, such as “The Night Agent: Season 1” and “Ginny and Georgia: Season 2,” which amassed 812.1 million and 665.1 million viewing hours, respectively.

Netflix’s release of this engagement report is commendable, as it provides transparency into viewership numbers for both new and existing properties. As we anticipate the next report in six months, it will be fascinating to see the inclusion of Netflix’s live sports programming with the highly anticipated Netflix Cup. The report promises to offer further insight into the performance and reception of their sports content.