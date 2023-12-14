Netflix Reveals Top-Viewed Titles of 2023

Netflix has once again lifted the veil on its data, sharing a comprehensive list of its most-watched titles in the first half of 2023. In a departure from its usual “views” metric, the streaming giant measured ratings in “hours viewed,” offering a rare insight into subscriber behavior. While shorter content faces a disadvantage, longer series, particularly dramas, reap the benefits.

Unsurprisingly, U.S. films and series dominate Netflix’s rankings. Leading the pack is the political conspiracy thriller “The Night Agent” with a whopping 812 million hours viewed, perhaps explaining Netflix’s quick renewal of the series. Despite a shortage of new UK originals in the first half of the year, British titles made a strong showing. Idris Elba’s feature “Luther: The Fallen Sun” secured a top-20 spot in the global ranking, attracting 209 million hours viewed and aligning with UK viewing data that reported 3 million viewers after its March premiere.

“Black Mirror: Season 6” may surpass “Luther” in Netflix’s next disclosure, given that it accumulated 139 million hours viewed in just two weeks after its June 15 launch. The cancellation of “Lockwood & Co.,” a supernatural detective series, did not hinder its success as it secured a position among the top 10 British shows. This indicates Netflix’s increasing ruthlessness in renewal decisions.

Other notable titles include the highly acclaimed “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and the gripping mini-series “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” UK producer Raw. The enduring popularity of “Peppa Pig” with families worldwide and the long viewing tail of “The Crown” Season 5 (76 million hours viewed) further solidify their success.

However, the ratings based on hours viewed provide no insights into the number of completed accounts or engagement beyond the first episode. Streamers, including Netflix, heavily rely on this information to evaluate the success of their content.