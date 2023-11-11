Netflix Reshapes Feature Animation Division, Aims for Strategic Shift

Netflix recently underwent a restructuring within its feature animation division, resulting in a significant reduction in the number of employees. Although this news has not been widely reported, the company laid off at least one-third of its feature unit, encompassing over fifty individuals. The layoffs primarily targeted “overhead” staff, such as executives, business affairs personnel, and production management. Notably, artists were not affected these layoffs.

An internal message circulated among the staff on the day of the workforce reduction, acknowledging the challenging circumstances ahead. The memo linked the layoffs to the division’s strategic shift, which had been previously disclosed during a town hall meeting. Netflix aims to focus on producing two tentpole films annually, thereby narrowing down its future film slate. Consequently, some overhead colleagues had to be bid farewell, leading to this unfortunate but necessary decision.

While Netflix scales back its in-house productions, it should be noted that the streaming giant anticipates a consistent flow of features through its new collaboration with Skydance Animation. The partnership commences with Vicky Jenson’s Spellbound and encompasses forthcoming projects from renowned directors Brad Bird, Rich Moore, and Nathan Greno.

Despite these recent changes, insiders remain positive about Netflix’s animation endeavors. One source expressed enthusiasm for the studio’s commitment to delivering two original films each year, highlighting the comparative scarcity of such dedication elsewhere in the industry.

In fact, there are numerous reasons to be optimistic about Netflix’s animation aspirations. The streaming platform emerged victorious at the 2022 Academy Awards, winning Best Animated Feature with Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. This marks only the second time in the past decade that a studio other than the Walt Disney Company has claimed this prestigious accolade. Furthermore, Netflix boasts an array of strong contenders for the upcoming awards season, including Nimona and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Looking ahead to 2024, Netflix has plans to release a minimum of seven animated features, generating great anticipation among fans. Titles such as Orion and the Dark and Ultraman: Rising have already garnered significant attention.

Cartoon Brew reached out to Netflix for comment but did not receive a response the time of publication.

