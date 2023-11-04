Netflix Implements Restructuring Following Recent Layoffs

Netflix has undergone a restructuring process that has led to the layoff of several executives in its drama and overall deals divisions. Among those affected are Alex Sapot and Pete Corona, who have been with the company for over seven and five years, respectively. These recent cuts come after a series of layoffs in the past, significantly impacting Netflix’s workforce.

Sapot, formerly the director of original series, played a vital role in securing overall deals with industry talents like Kalinda Vazquez and Roberto Patino. She contributed to the commissioning of popular shows such as “Sex Education” and “The End of the F***ing World.” Corona, as the director of drama series, advocated for Afro Latino and Indigenous Latino filmmakers during his tenure at Netflix.

These layoffs coincide with an ongoing actors’ strike that has affected Netflix’s plans for future content, particularly for highly anticipated returning shows like “Stranger Things.” The streamer has faced additional challenges, as it previously had to let go of approximately 150 executives last May and an additional 300 in June, both within the U.S. and internationally.

Furthermore, in September 2022, Netflix made cuts to its animation division, resulting in the layoff of about 30 employees. More recently, the company underwent a restructuring of its business affairs and legal department, leading to the departure of several senior lawyers, including Bryony Gagan.

While Netflix’s latest round of layoffs aligns with the trend seen across various media companies this year, the timing of these cuts is somewhat unexpected. Despite the industry’s challenges, Netflix exceeded Wall Street expectations in its last financial quarter, reporting a significant increase in subscribers. Additionally, the company has plans for future price hikes, reflecting confidence in its market competitiveness.

