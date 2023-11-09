Netflix Announces Innovative “Netflix Cup” Event, Showcasing the Fusion of Golf and Formula 1

Netflix is breaking new ground bringing together professional golfers and Formula 1 drivers in its upcoming live sporting event, the “Netflix Cup.” Taking place in Las Vegas, this innovative tournament will feature four pairings, each consisting of a golf pro and an F1 driver, competing in an eight-hole match. The top two teams will then advance to the final hole, providing a thrilling climax to the event.

The pairings for the “Netflix Cup” are as follows:

1. Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler

2. Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas

3. Pierre Gasly and Collin Morikawa

4. Alex Albon and Max Homa

These talented athletes have gained significant recognition through their appearances in popular Netflix series. The F1 drivers have starred in the captivating “Drive to Survive” docuseries, while the golfers have dazzled audiences in the acclaimed show “Full Swing.”

Scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, the “Netflix Cup” will mark the official start of the F1 race week in Las Vegas, set to take place on November 18. Fans around the world will have the opportunity to watch the entire golf event on Netflix, which will be streamed commercial-free. To fund the tournament, Netflix has reportedly secured sponsorship deals worth $2 million, offering sponsors the chance to have their names displayed prominently along the course at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club.

Netflix’s foray into the world of live sports events represents a significant expansion of the company’s already successful sports series. Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Nonfiction Sports at Netflix, expressed excitement about the “Netflix Cup” and its potential to elevate the sports entertainment experience to a whole new level. With global stars from two immensely popular shows competing in this groundbreaking event, Netflix is confident that the “Netflix Cup” will captivate sports fans worldwide.

