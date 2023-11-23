Netflix Cup Showcases Unique Golf Experience in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada had an eventful week, with the city not only hosting its first F1 race since 1982 but also playing host to the Netflix Cup. This innovative nine-hole golfing event brought together PGA Tour stars and F1 drivers, providing a fresh and exciting twist to the traditional golf experience.

The Netflix Cup featured four two-man teams, with each team consisting of one PGA Tour player and one F1 driver. Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler teamed up against Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas, while Alex Albon and Max Homa faced off against Pierre Gasly and Tony Finau, who stepped in as a last-minute replacement. Collin Morikawa had to withdraw due to a back injury.

What made the Netflix Cup truly unique was its unconventional format. It showcased the combination of the fastest and slowest sports in the world, putting the athletes in unfamiliar situations. The first tee, for instance, turned into a sprint to the hole, with players hitting their tee shots, racing to their golf carts, and dashing to the green on the par-3 1st. Sainz, showing his versatility, sank the putt to win the hole for his team.

Throughout the competition, the new Sphere in the Las Vegas backdrop added to the entertainment factor. Comedian Bert Kreischer, Super Bowl-winning RB Marshawn Lynch, NFL personality Kay Adams, and PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen hosted the event, providing amusing commentary for viewers.

But the real excitement came on the fifth hole, where the activation was inspired the popular show “Squid Game.” Players had to hit their tee shots before a giant 25-foot doll turned her head toward them, or else they would face penalties. On this hole, a hole-in-one would result in Netflix donating $4.56 million to local charities, in honor of the Squid Game contestant numbered 456. Although no one achieved a hole-in-one, Homa came close, leaving the viewers on the edge of their seats.

In the end, Thomas and Sainz emerged as the champions of the Netflix Cup, defeating Fowler and Norris. The night concluded with a comical moment when Sainz playfully dropped the trophy and watched it break, causing Thomas to burst into laughter.

The Netflix Cup showcased a unique and entertaining golf experience that captivated viewers. It demonstrated the potential for combining different sports and personalities on the golf course, offering fans a refreshing reason to tune in. With the success of this event, one can only imagine what surprises and shenanigans await in the next installment in 2024.

