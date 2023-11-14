New Netflix Cup Tournament Unites Formula 1 and PGA Tour Stars

The inaugural Netflix Cup tournament is set to captivate fans around the world as top Formula 1 drivers team up with PGA Tour players for an electrifying golf competition. Taking place on November 14, 2023, the event will be held at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, USA, just days before the highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Netflix subscribers will have the exciting opportunity to watch the tournament live on the streaming service without any additional charges. For those unable to tune in during the scheduled 3pm Pacific Time slot, the event will be available on demand for later viewing.

The teams will consist of four Formula 1 drivers from the popular Netflix series Drive to Survive, who will be paired with skilled PGA Tour golfers. The matchups for the tournament have been announced, with Lando Norris joining forces with golfer Rickie Fowler, while Carlos Sainz partners with Justin Thomas. Meanwhile, Alex Albon will tee off alongside Max Homa, and Pierre Gasly will team up with Collin Morikawa.

The format of the tournament will see the teams competing in an eight-hole match, with the scoring based on a matchplay format. The exact rules have yet to be announced, but it is anticipated that the pairs will either play in a foursomes competition, where they take alternate shots with the same ball, or a fourball format, where each player uses their own ball.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Netflix Cup be available?

The Netflix Cup will take place on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, and will be broadcast live. Subscribers can also watch the event on demand after it airs.

Where can I watch the Netflix Cup?

The Netflix Cup will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. You can access Netflix on smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices using the Netflix app.

Which Formula 1 drivers and golfers are participating?

Four Formula 1 drivers from Drive to Survive will compete in the tournament: Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz. They will be paired with PGA Tour golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

What are the rules for the Netflix Cup?

The exact rules for the tournament have yet to be announced. However, each team will play an eight-hole match, and the scoring will be based on a matchplay format.

Where is the Netflix Cup being held?

The Netflix Cup will be held at the renowned Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, USA.

Can I watch the trailer for the Netflix Cup?

Yes, you can watch the exciting trailer for the Netflix Cup here.