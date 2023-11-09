Excitement Surrounds Upcoming Netflix Cup Golf Tournament Featuring F1 Drivers and PGA Tour Players

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, November 14th, 2023, as the highly anticipated Netflix Cup approaches. This groundbreaking event will see Formula 1 drivers from Netflix’s hit series Drive to Survive team up with PGA Tour players for a unique golf tournament that promises high stakes and thrilling competition.

Taking place at the prestigious Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, USA, the Netflix Cup will kick off just days before the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The tournament will feature four teams, each consisting of a Formula 1 driver and a PGA Tour golfer. With names such as Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas gracing the lineup, fans can expect an incredible display of talent from both the motorsport and golfing world.

While the full details of the competition’s rules are yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that the teams will engage in an eight-hole match using a matchplay format. Will each player take their own shots, or will they opt for the alternate-shot foursomes format? Only time will tell.

Netflix subscribers can enjoy the Netflix Cup live and on demand. The tournament will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix, allowing fans from around the globe to tune in and witness this historic event. Best of all, there will be no additional cost to watch the Netflix Cup for those with an existing subscription.

With the Netflix Cup marking the streaming giant’s first live event, the anticipation is palpable. This unique collaboration between Formula 1 and the PGA Tour is a testament to the growing influence and popularity of both sports in the United States. By streaming this enthralling tournament, Netflix is cementing its position as a platform that embraces diverse sporting experiences.

If you’re eager to catch a glimpse of what’s in store, be sure to check out the exhilarating trailer for the Netflix Cup [link here]. Join us for an unforgettable display of skill, camaraderie, and fierce competition as these elite athletes leave their respective arenas and unite for an extraordinary sporting spectacle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

