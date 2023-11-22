Netflix Filming in Outer Banks Impacts Ferry Schedules

A Netflix production crew has set its sights on the picturesque Outer Banks for the shooting of Season 4. As a result, ferry schedules will be affected next week, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

Kimmie Stewart Casting, the agency responsible for background actors, recently put out a call for individuals interested in participating in the filming of Netflix’s Outer Banks Season 4. The agency announced that the shooting would take place on Monday, November 27 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

In order to accommodate the filming requirements, the NCDOT states that the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry schedule will be impacted on November 27. Specifically, scenes for the show will be shot aboard the Motor Vessel Southport, one of the two boats operated on the route.

According to the NCDOT, filming aboard the MV Southport is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on November 27. As a result, the Ferry Division will operate on a modified one-boat schedule on that day, with additional departures during peak commuting times.

For those planning to utilize the ferry service on November 27, the following modified schedule will be in effect:

– Southport to Fort Fisher: Departures at 5:30 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

– Fort Fisher to Southport: Departures at 6:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

Fear not, however, as the NCDOT confirms that the regular, two-boat schedule for the Southport-Fort Fisher route will resume starting at 5:30 a.m. on November 28.

Overall, this temporary adjustment is necessary to facilitate the filming of Outer Banks Season 4, offering locals and visitors the chance to be part of the production process. The beauty of the Outer Banks will surely provide a stunning backdrop for the upcoming season, further captivating audiences around the world.

FAQ

1. Will the ferry service be affected the filming of Netflix’s Outer Banks Season 4?

Yes, the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry schedule will be impacted on November 27 due to the shooting of the TV show aboard the Motor Vessel Southport.

2. What is the modified schedule for the ferry service on November 27?

On November 27, the ferry service will operate on a one-boat schedule, with additional departures during peak commuting times. The modified schedule can be found in the article.

3. When will the regular two-boat schedule for the ferry service resume?

The regular, two-boat schedule for the Southport-Fort Fisher route will be back in operation starting at 5:30 a.m. on November 28.