Netflix’s Advertising Ambitions: Overcoming Challenges and Expanding Opportunities

Netflix, the popular streaming service, has seen a steady rise in subscribers and a significant jump in its share price. While this growth is impressive, the company is now looking to scale its ad-supported ambitions. However, according to Jason Fairchild, co-founder and CEO of tvScientific, there are some challenges that Netflix needs to address before fully realizing its advertising potential.

Fairchild believes that Netflix has a tremendous opportunity in advertising but needs to overcome the ‘cold start’ problem related to audience scale. Currently, Netflix’s ad-supported tier, launched in November 2022, has struggled to achieve the necessary scale to attract major brand advertisers. Fairchild estimates that Netflix’s ad-supported audience in the United States is nowhere close to the relevance threshold required these advertisers.

To address this issue, Netflix has unveiled plans for “below-the-line” marketing activations. During Advertising Week, the company announced sponsorship deals with brands like Nespresso and T-Mobile for its streaming of live sports. This move is strategically aimed at attracting the top 500 brands that drive a significant portion of traditional TV ad spend.

Moreover, Netflix is expanding its local marketing efforts planning to open two physical stores in 2025. These initiatives demonstrate Netflix’s determination to engage with both online and offline audiences through various marketing channels.

To achieve further success in advertising, Fairchild suggests that Netflix should follow the footsteps of tech giants like Google and Facebook. By attracting the top 10% of performance-oriented advertisers, Netflix can cater to their requirements, such as tools to measure return on investment (ROI) on their ad spend. If done correctly, the streaming market opportunity for Netflix could surpass the traditional U.S. brand TV advertiser market.

While Netflix declined to comment on these suggestions, tvScientific, an advertising platform that enables businesses to leverage connected TV for customer reach and growth, has already achieved success for its clients. By driving local and regional purchases for streaming live events, tvScientific has demonstrated the effectiveness of its self-serve platform, offering transparency, rich insights, and measurable performance metrics.

