Netflix Expected to Raise Prices Following Success of Password-Sharing Crackdown

Netflix is anticipated to raise its prices as a result of its recent crackdown on password-sharing, which reportedly added around 6 million subscribers during its third quarter. While competitors like Disney have increased prices for ad-free subscriptions, Netflix chose to prohibit password-sharing outside of households, leading to a rise in subscription numbers. Analysts have likened Netflix to a utility and highlighted the challenge of maintaining growth as a maturing company.

In light of the Hollywood actor’s strike coming to an end, there have been reports that Netflix is considering a price hike. It is believed that Netflix will raise the prices of its ad-free offerings in the coming months, pushing more subscribers towards the tier with commercials to generate greater revenue per user. Despite this, research indicates that cost is not the primary concern for most subscribers. Instead, 61% prioritize enjoyment and convenience over monthly expenses.

Aside from potential price increases, Netflix has also expanded its connected commerce efforts, leveraging its content to sell merchandise related to its shows. The platform offers action figures and clothing tied to various shows, making these products available at the same time as the show’s launch. This strategy allows Netflix to capitalize on the popularity of its content and engage fans on a new level.

Considering the success of its password-sharing crackdown and the growing utility status of the platform, it will be interesting to see how Netflix approaches price adjustments in the future.

