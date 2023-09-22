Reptile: A Cop Thriller Filled with Intrigue and Suspicion

In the world of cop thrillers, a title like Reptile raises expectations. Will this film delve into the dark and sinister side of humanity? Will it introduce us to a captivating and cunning femme fatale? Or, perhaps most intriguingly, will it incorporate actual reptiles into its storyline, weaving symbolism and mystery?

Unfortunately, Reptile, directed Grant Singer, does not fulfill these expectations. Set to hit limited theaters on September 22 and Netflix on September 29, the film revolves around police detective Tom Nichols, portrayed Benicio Del Toro. Nichols, a seasoned and skeptical detective, finds himself entangled in a murder case involving a young real estate agent. The victim’s body is discovered with an astonishing 33 and a half stab wounds.

As the plot unfolds, Nichols is confronted with multiple suspects. There’s the smooth-talking real estate agent, Will Grady, played Justin Timberlake, who was romantically involved with the victim. Then there’s the eerie ex-boyfriend, Sam, portrayed Karl Glusman, who dabbles in creating disturbing art using human hair. Additionally, a brooding loner with a Charles Manson-like aura, played Michael Carmen Pitt, lurks around the crime scene, raising suspicions of his involvement.

As Nichols delves deeper into the investigation, his own dark side becomes more prominent. He begins to question his beloved wife, Judy, portrayed Alicia Silverstone, when he notices her flirting with their kitchen remodel contractor. Meanwhile, a former colleague attempts to recruit Nichols into his security business, but the offer seems shady. The only person Nichols appears to trust is his old friend and police captain, Robert Allen, played Eric Bogosian.

The film intertwines the case with Nichols’ personal struggles, hinting at potential shady dealings and a temptation for material wealth. As he eyes an expensive new vehicle, Nichols’ partner jokingly questions the source of his sudden affluence. The audience is left wondering if Nichols is entangled in an illicit world of unaccounted-for funds.

Although Reptile may not deliver on the promise of reptiles playing a significant role, it portrays a web of intrigue, suspicion, and moral ambiguity that keeps viewers engaged. Del Toro’s portrayal of an emotionally complex detective adds depth to the character and enhances the overall tension of the film.

In conclusion, Reptile offers a compelling cop thriller that explores the darker aspects of human nature and the lengths some would go to protect their secrets. With its well-crafted suspense and strong performances, the movie captivates audiences, leaving them immersed in a world filled with mystery and deceit.

