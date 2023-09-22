Netflix CCO Optimistic About Hollywood’s Labor Situation

Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, expressed optimism about the current labor situation in Hollywood, stating that the difficulties of recent months will eventually lead to the satisfaction of creating content again. Bajaria drew parallels to the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, where a sense of relief and excitement permeated the industry once peace was declared. Although a deal was yet to be reached as of Thursday evening, the mere prospect of it was tantalizing for Bajaria.

Many incredible projects have been put on hold or are in post-production, and Bajaria eagerly awaits the green light to resume production. She emphasized the momentum, creativity, and excitement that come with getting back to work and bringing new stories to audiences. Bajaria acknowledged the hardship faced everyone affected the strike and expressed the company’s commitment to finding a solution and returning to work as soon as possible.

Eric Newman, principal and producer at Grand Electric, joined Bajaria on a panel discussion and remarked on the challenges of bringing the show “Painkillers” to Netflix during this labor strife. He highlighted the interconnectedness of the industry and expressed hopes for moving past the rhetoric and returning to collaborative work. Newman referred to the entertainment business as an “independent marriage of art and commerce,” acknowledging the complexities involved.

Reflecting on the previous WGA strike, Newman mentioned that one debatable outcome was the surge of unscripted programming, which he considered a loss for the industry. Bajaria, known for her success in producing unscripted hits like “Love is Blind,” chimed in and furthered the discussion.

In conclusion, Bajaria and industry professionals like Newman remain hopeful for a resolution to the labor situation, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to continue creating content and satisfying audience demand.

