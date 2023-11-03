Netflix’s Live Sports Strategy: Actions Speak Louder than Words

Netflix has repeatedly stated that it has no interest in becoming a major player in live sports rights. However, recent developments indicate that the streaming giant may be more invested in the world of sports than it lets on.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is exploring the possibility of exclusively streaming a match involving popular boxer Jake Paul. Additionally, the company is considering broadcasting matches from the Premier Boxing Champions, a promotion currently airing on Showtime. These potential boxing streams would follow Netflix’s recent foray into live sports with the Netflix Cup, a golf event featuring athletes from its PGA Tour series “Full Swing” and Formula 1 series “Drive to Survive.”

While co-CEO Ted Sarandos has maintained that there is no core change in Netflix’s live sport strategy, the company’s actions suggest otherwise. Netflix is investing heavily in increasing its live capabilities to incorporate liveness into creative storytelling at a larger scale. This aligns with its current focus on live sporting events featuring athletes and properties it already collaborates with.

What appears to be emerging is a strategy from Netflix that combines its existing content partnerships with occasional, specialty live sports broadcasts. This approach allows the streaming powerhouse to leverage its existing relationships while also dipping its toes into the live sports domain.

FAQ:

Q: Is Netflix planning to stream boxing matches?

A: Yes, Netflix is considering exclusive streaming of a match involving Jake Paul and exploring broadcasting options for Premier Boxing Champions events.

Q: How does the Netflix Cup fit into their live sports strategy?

A: The Netflix Cup, a recent golf event featuring athletes from Netflix’s PGA Tour series, demonstrates their commitment to incorporating live sports into their content offerings.

Q: What is Netflix’s overall approach to live sports?

A: Netflix’s actions indicate a strategy focused on occasional, specialty live sports broadcasts in collaboration with athletes and properties it already works with.

Q: Is Netflix changing its stance on live sports?

A: While Netflix claims there is no core change in their live sport strategy, the increasing investment in live capabilities suggests a deeper interest in the world of sports.