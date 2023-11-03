New Netflix Strategy Revealed: Embracing the Thrill of Live Sports

Netflix, the renowned streaming giant, has long maintained that it is not interested in becoming a major player in live sports rights. However, recent developments suggest that the company’s words may not align with its actions.

The Wall Street Journal has revealed that Netflix is currently exploring the possibility of exclusively streaming a boxing match involving popular YouTube personality Jake Paul. In addition to this, the streaming platform is also considering broadcasting matches from the Premier Boxing Champions, a promotion currently airing on Showtime and set to be discontinued owner Paramount at the end of this year.

This potential venture into boxing follows closely on the heels of Netflix’s first foray into live sports with the upcoming Netflix Cup on November 14th. The event, a golf tournament featuring athletes from Netflix’s PGA Tour series “Full Swing” and Formula 1 series “Drive to Survive,” marks the tech company’s initial effort in presenting live sports. Intriguingly, Jake Paul, the subject of a recent Netflix documentary in its “Untold” series, is also involved in this tournament.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, in the company’s latest earnings report, insisted that there had been no core change to Netflix’s live sport strategy or licensing of live sports. However, Netflix’s recent confirmed and reported moves indicate a clear focus on live sporting events featuring athletes and properties already associated with the platform.

While the extent of Netflix’s future involvement in live sports broadcasts remains uncertain, it is evident that the company is investing heavily in expanding its live capabilities. The aim is to incorporate the thrill of live events into the creative storytelling that Netflix has become renowned for on a larger scale.

– Contrary to previous statements, Netflix is exploring the possibility of streaming boxing matches, including one involving Jake Paul.

– The upcoming Netflix Cup, a golf tournament, represents the company’s first venture into live sports streaming.

– Netflix’s actions suggest a strategic focus on live sporting events featuring athletes and properties it already collaborates with, rather than pursuing comprehensive sports broadcasting.

FAQs

Is Netflix planning to stream live sports?

Netflix has announced plans to dip its toes into live sports exploring the possibility of streaming boxing matches and organizing sports events like the upcoming Netflix Cup.

What is the Netflix Cup?

The Netflix Cup is a live golf event that will feature athletes from Netflix’s PGA Tour series “Full Swing” and Formula 1 series “Drive to Survive.” It signifies Netflix’s first attempt at presenting live sports to its viewers.

Has Netflix changed its live sport strategy?

According to Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos, there have been no core changes to the company’s live sport strategy or licensing of live sports. However, recent developments suggest a shift towards a more active involvement in live sporting events.