Netflix to Raise Prices Following Industry Trend

Netflix is planning to increase its prices in response to a broader trend in the streaming industry. While specific details of the price increase have not been disclosed, discussions are expected to begin in the U.S. and Canada.

Over the past year, major ad-free streaming services have raised their prices approximately 25% to improve profitability and incentivize users to switch to cheaper ad-supported plans. Netflix, however, had refrained from raising its prices and instead focused on cracking down on password sharing to increase revenue.

This decision to raise prices is likely motivated the rising costs associated with labor agreements reached during ongoing strikes in the Hollywood industry. The recent tentative agreement between the Writers Guild of America and studios, as well as resumed negotiations with the Screen Actors Guild, have contributed to increased talent costs.

Analysts from Oppenheimer expect Netflix’s price increase to occur once the strikes have been resolved. This move is part of a broader industry trend aimed at managing the higher talent costs resulting from labor agreements.

In addition to raising prices, Netflix has also made modifications to its pricing tiers. The basic ad-free tier has been discontinued in the U.S., and the price gap between the standard ad-free plan and the ad-supported tier has been expanded.

Overall, this price increase is expected to boost Netflix’s revenue and help the company recover from disappointing investor performance. Since reporting second-quarter earnings on July 19th, Netflix’s stock has seen a decline of 21% compared to the NASDAQ’s 9% decline.

