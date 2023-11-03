Netflix’s Bold Move into Live Sports: Streaming its First Boxing Match

Netflix, the renowned streaming giant, is reportedly exploring the possibility of streaming its first-ever boxing match. While discussions are still in the early stages, this potential venture into the world of boxing represents a significant step for Netflix as it expands its offerings and dives into the realm of live sports.

The specific match under consideration involves popular boxer and YouTube influencer Jake Paul, as well as potential bouts between boxers from Premier Boxing Champions, a show currently airing on Paramount’s Showtime. Although there is no guarantee that a boxing match will be streamed on Netflix, the company has shown interest in live events as it prepares to stream “The Netflix Cup,” a golf tournament featuring athletes from its Formula One documentary, “Drive to Survive,” and its show following professional golfers, “Full Swing.”

This move Netflix is a departure from its previous stance on live sports, where the company has shied away from the escalating costs of sports rights. However, with other streaming services like Amazon and YouTube making live sports available on their platforms, Netflix seems to be exploring new avenues to stay competitive in the market.

Streaming a single boxing match would serve as a testing ground for Netflix to gauge its audience’s interest in live sports without committing to an entire season. Moreover, this move could also serve as a promotional opportunity for Netflix’s documentary about Jake Paul, titled “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child,” which was released earlier this year.

As Premier Boxing Champions looks for a new home after the shutdown of Showtime Sports, multiple streaming platforms, including Amazon, are reportedly interested in streaming the matches. With Netflix potentially joining the race, the streaming landscape for live sports could witness a significant shift.

