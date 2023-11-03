Netflix Explores Streaming Live Boxing Matches, Expanding into Sports

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, is reportedly considering a move into the live boxing market, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. The company has explored the possibility of streaming a fight featuring YouTube influencer Jake Paul, as well as exploring potential bouts from Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions stable, which includes renowned boxers like Canelo Alvarez.

With Showtime Sports set to shut down at the end of 2023 and Paramount not broadcasting boxing, Premier Boxing Champions is actively seeking a new platform. This has attracted the attention of streaming giants, including Amazon Prime and DAZN, who have reportedly expressed interest in showcasing PBC’s bouts. Netflix now joins this list of potential contenders, potentially making a significant entry into the live sports streaming arena.

Streaming live sports would be a momentous move for Netflix, as it has been a topic of debate within the company for years. Up until now, Netflix has primarily focused on providing a wide range of on-demand entertainment content. However, with the growing demand for live sports streaming, the company may be considering diversifying its offerings to cater to a wider audience.

This development comes just ahead of Netflix’s first foray into live sporting events with “The Netflix Cup,” a golf tournament that will be streamed on November 14. The tournament will feature athletes from Netflix’s popular Formula One documentary, “Drive to Survive,” as well as its show following professional golfers, “Full Swing.” This event can be seen as a test run for Netflix to gauge audience interest and response to live sports content.

While discussions regarding streaming boxing matches on Netflix are still in the early stages, the potential move showcases the platform’s ambition to expand into new territories. With its massive subscriber base and global reach, Netflix has the opportunity to revolutionize the way audiences consume live sports. Only time will tell if this bold endeavor comes to fruition.

