Netflix Confirms Sequel to Blockbuster Film Troll

Netflix has announced that a sequel is in the works for one of its most successful movies to date, Troll. The original film, released in 2022, followed the story of a massive creature that had been in captivity for a thousand years. Upon waking up, the creature wreaked havoc on its journey towards Oslo, captivating audiences worldwide.

Since its release, Troll has become the most-watched non-English language original Netflix movie, amassing a staggering 103 million views in just 91 days. The film not only achieved success in its home country of Norway but also climbed to the top of the charts in 93 countries, including the USA and the UK.

Director Roar Uthaug, who helmed the first film, expressed his excitement at the reception it received, stating, “Making Troll was a lifelong dream come true, and the reception our Norwegian movie has received around the world has been unbelievable.” Uthaug is set to return for the sequel, ensuring the continuation of his vision.

Producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud revealed that the Troll sequel will once again draw inspiration from Norwegian folklore, maintaining the authentic Norwegian touch in the storytelling, acting, and production. This commitment to showcasing Norwegian talent has been a crucial aspect of the film’s success.

While a release date for the sequel has not been announced yet, filming is scheduled to begin in 2024, allowing for ample time to craft another compelling and visually stunning experience for audiences.

Netflix has been keeping audiences excited with a diverse lineup of upcoming projects, including a documentary on soccer legend David Beckham, a reality show based on the hit series Squid Game, a Money Heist spin-off, a new series starring Sofia Vergara, and a film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book, The Twits.

In the meantime, fans can now enjoy the fourth and final season of the immensely popular series Sex Education, which has been one of Netflix’s flagship projects. This unique blend of comedy and coming-of-age drama has left a lasting impact on viewers, and star Chaneil Kular recently reflected on the show’s legacy.

As Netflix continues to expand its catalogue of original content, audiences can look forward to more exciting and diverse stories from around the world, with Troll and its upcoming sequel being a testament to the streaming giant’s commitment to delivering captivating entertainment experiences.

Sources:

– Netflix

– Digital Spy (Reporter, Jacob Stolworthy)