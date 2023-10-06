Netflix Confirms Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne is in Production

Netflix has officially confirmed that Season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne is currently in production, just a week after the release of the first season. Along with the announcement, a teaser was released showcasing various bits of concept art.

The co-showrunners of the series, Clive Bradley and Kevin Kolde, expressed their gratitude to both old and new Castlevania fans for their amazing response and support. They also mentioned their excitement in bringing more content to the fans, specifically the next chapter in the rise of Richter Belmont.

While the teaser trailer gives some clues, Netflix has not revealed any specifics about what to expect from the second season. Castlevania: Nocturne takes place 300 years after the original Castlevania animated series and draws inspiration from the beloved video game entries, Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The first season of Castlevania: Nocturne received a three out of five-star rating in our review, as it held back some information and left viewers with a cliffhanger.

