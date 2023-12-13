Netflix Reveals Viewing Stats for Top Shows, “The Night Agent” Takes the Lead

Netflix has made a groundbreaking move towards transparency releasing viewership statistics for over 18,000 titles spanning a six-month period. The first-ever “What We Watched” report, encompassing January to June 2023, unveiled the viewership data for both original and licensed content, representing around 99 percent of all viewing on the streaming platform.

Topping the list of the top 20 shows was “The Night Agent,” a thrilling spy series that garnered a staggering 812.1 million hours of views. This was closely followed the second season of “Ginny & Georgia” with 665.1 million hours and the Korean drama “The Glory” with 622.8 million hours.

Notably, no Indian show or movie made it to the top 20, indicating a diverse range of viewer preferences. The report also highlighted that approximately 55 percent of viewing on Netflix was dedicated to original content, while licensed shows and films accounted for the remaining 45 percent.

Among the licensed shows, the legal drama “Suits” proved to be a global hit, accumulating a combined 599 million hours of viewing across all nine seasons.

Netflix plans to continue sharing bi-annual reports, ranking nearly all of its shows and movies based on hours viewed over the past six months. This move aims to address the constant demand from subscribers for more viewing information. The company’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, emphasized the significance of this transparency milestone for the industry, emphasizing that it promotes a better environment for the guilds, creators, and the press.

Although Netflix had faced criticism in the past for withholding viewership data, Sarandos clarified that the decision to share these numbers was not in response to the strikes the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). He stressed that the increased transparency serves to build trust and foster better relationships among stakeholders.

By providing viewership insights, Netflix fulfills the long-standing request for more information from its audience while contributing to a more open and accountable streaming landscape.