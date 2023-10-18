Netflix Co-CEO Expects Streamig Data to Become More Transparent

In a recent interview, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated that he expects streaming data to become “much more transparent” in the near future. This comes as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are pushing for streaming metrics to be included in strike negotiations. Sarandos believes that as the industry evolves, streaming data will be readily available and comparable to traditional metrics used in movies, TV, and music.

Sarandos acknowledges that streaming is no longer a new concept, as Netflix has been in the business for 18 years. Initially, there was difficulty comparing streaming ratings to those of linear TV. However, the focus has shifted to engagement and measuring the value of watching. Sarandos believes that streaming data will become as transparent as TV ratings, music charts, and box office numbers.

The perception that Netflix has withheld data for financial gain has been a concern within the creative community. Sarandos clarifies that the lack of disclosure in the early years was to preserve relationships with creators. They wanted to provide an alternative to the overnight ratings and weekend box office figures that often defined success or failure. Sarandos emphasizes that their intention was to support creators and give their shows a fair chance to gain popularity over time.

Netflix has taken steps towards increased transparency introducing features like Top 10 lists and sharing voluntary numbers. Sarandos considers Netflix to be at the forefront of championing data transparency in the industry.

In conclusion, Sarandos predicts that streaming data will become more readily available in the near future. By establishing transparent metrics, the industry can better evaluate the success and value of streaming content.

Definition:

– Linear TV: Traditional television broadcasting that follows a sequential schedule.

– Metrics: Standard measures used to quantify performance or value.

– WGA: Writers Guild of America.

– SAG-AFTRA: Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Source: No URL provided.