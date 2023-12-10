Netflix’s Top Execs to Receive Generous 2024 Pay Packages

Netflix’s board has given its approval for the 2024 pay packages of the company’s top executives, with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters set to receive substantial compensations. Sarandos will maintain his $40 million pay level, while Peters will see a 5% increase from his target compensation of $34.65 million this year. This decision comes after Peters was appointed as co-CEO alongside Sarandos earlier this year, in January 2023.

Reed Hastings, who stepped down as CEO earlier this year, will continue to serve as executive chairman with a reduced compensation package of $1 million for 2024, compared to $3 million in 2023. Prior to his CEO departure, Hastings’ pay target for this year had been set at $34.7 million, predominantly in stock.

Netflix disclosed these target pay packages for its top executives in a recent SEC filing. The company’s compensation committee introduced several key changes in structuring the 2024 pay packages. Firstly, the committee eliminated the program feature that allowed executives to choose the allocation of their compensation in terms of cash salary and stock options. This change was made in response to shareholder concerns over executives solely opting for cash compensation. In 2024, annual base salaries were established at $3 million for the co-CEOs, $100,000 for Hastings as executive chairman, and $1.5 million for other executive officers.

Secondly, stock-based compensation was approved in the form of time-based restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance-based stock awards. These RSUs will vest quarterly over a three-year period, while the performance-based shares will vest based on Netflix’s total shareholder return relative to the TSR of companies in the S&P 500, ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of units.

The 2024 pay packages for both Sarandos and Peters consist of a $3 million base salary, $6 million in target cash bonuses, and $31 million in stock. Hastings’ compensation includes a $100,000 salary, a $200,000 bonus, and $700,000 in stock.

The SEC filing also revealed the 2024 target pay packages for two other executives: CFO Spencer Neumann, who will receive a total of $15 million (including $10.5 million in stock), and Chief Legal Officer and Secretary David Hyman, who will receive $11 million (including $6.5 million in stock). Neumann’s pay represents a slight increase from his 2023 compensation of $14 million, while Hyman’s remains at the same level.

In conclusion, Netflix is providing substantial pay packages to its top executives for 2024, aiming to reward their contributions and retain their valuable expertise in driving the continued success of the streaming platform.