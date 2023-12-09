Netflix Announces Compensation Changes for Top Executives, Reflecting Shareholder Concerns

Netflix, the popular streaming service, has unveiled revised compensation packages for its co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, for the year 2024. The move comes after shareholders rejected the previous CEO pay earlier this year. While the target compensation for Sarandos and Peters remains at $40 million, the calculation of their final compensation will undergo significant changes to address shareholder concerns.

In response to shareholder feedback, Netflix has decided to eliminate the option for executives to allocate compensation to cash salary and stock options. This change aims to ensure that executives cannot exclusively choose cash compensation. Previously, Sarandos had received a cash salary of $20 million, with the rest of his pay in stock, but moving forward, both Sarandos and Peters will receive a salary of $3 million, along with performance-based cash bonuses amounting to $6 million. In addition, they will be awarded restricted stock units and performance stock units valued at $15.5 million each.

The modifications to executive compensation also extend to other key figures within the company. Reed Hastings, the executive chairman, is eligible for $1 million in compensation for 2024, while CFO Spencer Neumann has a target compensation of $15 million. These changes in executive compensation reflect Netflix’s commitment to addressing shareholder concerns and ensuring a more equitable pay structure.

The overhaul in compensation packages follows the rejection of the 2022 executive pay plans Netflix shareholders in a “say on pay” vote held in June. Although the vote was non-binding, Netflix pledged to make substantial changes to its pay program in response to shareholder feedback. Furthermore, Netflix has introduced an Executive Officer Severance Plan, similar to Paramount, which guarantees executives a lump sum payment in the event of a company sale or a change in control.

By implementing these changes, Netflix aims to foster transparency and fairness in executive compensation while aligning with shareholder expectations.