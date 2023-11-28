Netflix’s Ted Sarandos to Speak at UBS Global TMT Conference

Netflix’s Co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, is set to present at the upcoming UBS Global TMT Conference on December 4, 2023. The announcement was made Netflix, Inc., one of the world’s leading entertainment services.

During the conference, Sarandos will discuss Netflix’s strategy, vision, and plans for the future. As an influential executive in the entertainment industry, his insights are highly anticipated. Though exact details of his presentation have not been disclosed, it is expected to provide valuable information and potential hints about the company’s upcoming projects.

This virtual event will be live-streamed on Netflix’s investor relations section of their website, allowing interested viewers to access the webcast and also catch a replay afterward. The link to the webcast can be found at [Netflix investor relations](https://ir.netflix.net).

Netflix, founded in 1997, has evolved to become one of the most dominant entertainment platforms globally. With more than 247 million paid memberships across 190 countries, it offers a vast selection of TV series, films, and games in various genres and languages. The platform’s flexibility allows members to watch their favorite content uninterrupted, with the ability to pause, resume, and change their viewing plans according to their preferences.

The UBS Global TMT Conference brings together top executives, investors, and experts in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. It serves as a platform for industry leaders to share their insights and visions for the future, driving discussions and shaping the direction of these industries.

As Netflix continues to revolutionize the way content is consumed, Sarandos’ presence at the conference demonstrates the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the global entertainment landscape.