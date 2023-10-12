Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Reveals Studios’ Reasons for Walking Away from Negotiations with SAG-AFTRA

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos recently shed light on why the studios decided to halt negotiations with SAG-AFTRA. According to Sarandos, the actors guild proposed a new levy system that was deemed too extreme to be introduced midway through the negotiations.

The proposed levy system involved demanding a certain amount of money from every subscriber to a streaming service. Being a global platform with 238 million subscribers, this proposal would have significant financial implications for Netflix.

Initially, SAG-AFTRA had suggested a levy on all revenue, thereby requesting a percentage of everything earned streamers. In addition to this, the guild was seeking raises to minimums, other streaming residual calculations, pension and healthcare benefits, and more.

Instead of the levy, the studios and AMPTP had proposed a “success-based bonus” similar to what the Writers Guild of America (WGA) had agreed to. However, Sarandos explained that implementing this bonus for actors would cost the studios significantly more than what was paid to the writers, due to the larger number of SAG-AFTRA members.

The rejection of this proposal ultimately led to the studios leaving the negotiating table and suspending further talks. The studios were disappointed in SAG-AFTRA’s unwillingness to consider alternative approaches that had worked in previous negotiations.

SAG-AFTRA did not respond to Sarandos’ remarks when IndieWire reached out for comment. However, they accused the AMPTP of using “bullying tactics” and misrepresenting their numbers releasing proposal details to the press.

While the negotiations had been productive until that point, the introduction of the new levy proposal disrupted progress. SAG-AFTRA claimed that the proposed levy would only cost the companies less than 57¢ per subscriber annually.

The breakdown in talks between Netflix and SAG-AFTRA illustrates the challenges faced both sides in reaching a mutually beneficial agreement. Factors such as revenue sharing, minimum payment requirements, and healthcare benefits continue to be key points of contention.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter, IndieWire