Netflix Embraces the Shifting Landscape of Film Licensing

Netflix is adapting to the changing dynamics of the film industry altering its approach to film licensing. In a recent media conference, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, acknowledged that the company is now making fewer movies internally due to the increased ease of licensing films from other studios.

Previously, as streaming services gained popularity, traditional media companies experienced losses. Netflix stepped in, initially relying on licensed content and quickly transitioning to creating its own original content. The motivation behind this shift was primarily driven limited access to film licenses and a shortage of content in its library.

However, the situation has evolved. The availability of film licenses has expanded, resulting in a more natural state of business for studios. Sarandos highlighted deals with Sony and Universal as examples, mentioning recent films like “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Sony, in particular, has been a consistent provider of licensed content among Hollywood studios, despite not having its own streaming service.

The benefits of this evolving landscape extend beyond Netflix. Studios, creators, and shows, such as “Suits,” “Cobra Kai,” “Breaking Bad,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Shameless,” and “The Walking Dead,” reap significant rewards. Sarandos emphasized the immense payback for these entities.

In addition to licensed content, Netflix continues to invest in its original films, which include projects like “Maestro,” starring Bradley Cooper, “Leave The World Behind,” featuring Julia Roberts, and an animated film Adam Sandler titled “Leo.” Netflix’s focus on animated features stems from their immense popularity, with eight of the top ten most streamed movies of all time falling within this category.

Furthermore, Netflix plans to expand its offerings in unscripted local language content. Sarandos expressed enthusiasm about this venture, emphasizing that the company is only beginning to explore its potential.

In conclusion, Netflix’s strategic shift towards licensing films demonstrates its adaptability in the ever-changing landscape of the film industry. By embracing the increased availability of licensed content, Netflix can diversify its offerings and cater to the preferences of its global audience.

