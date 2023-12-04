Legal Dramas: The Next Big Trend in Streaming Platforms?

With the recent success of legal drama series like “Suits,” Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, predicts a major influx of similar lawyer shows on streaming platforms. According to Sarandos, the popularity of “Suits” has paved the way for other competing services to explore this genre.

Drawing parallels to the hit series “Cobra Kai,” Sarandos highlighted the immense success it achieved after becoming available on Netflix. This led to Sony making a movie based on the show. The CEO believes that the success of “Cobra Kai” demonstrates the potential for lawyer shows to thrive on streaming platforms, leading studios to invest in similar productions.

Sarandos discussed the significance of licensing in the business, stating that studios have traditionally built their business models around licensing. However, the availability of licensing has increased over the past few years, offering more opportunities for platforms like Netflix to strike deals and expand their content library.

Despite the current success of streaming platforms, Sarandos acknowledges the challenges involved in running such a business. He describes streaming as a “hard” business, highlighting the complexities and competitive nature of the industry.

As we move into 2024, it remains to be seen whether Sarandos’ prediction will come true. With the recent end of industry strikes and everyone returning to work, the future promises a diverse range of content. This could include a surge in lawyer shows alongside other intriguing genres that captivate audiences worldwide. Streaming platforms are constantly striving to cater to viewers’ evolving preferences, and legal dramas might just be the next big trend.