Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Explains the Importance of Data Transparency

In a recent podcast interview, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos shed some light on why the streaming giant has been reluctant to disclose ratings and audience numbers in the past. He explained that in the early days of Netflix, the company did not want to provide competitors with breadcrumbs for future success. Additionally, Sarandos pointed out that not disclosing ratings added a sense of exoticism around Netflix’s shows, as they couldn’t be compared to traditional overnight ratings or weekend box office figures.

However, over time, the lack of transparency began to create an atmosphere of mistrust. There was a perception that Netflix was hiding something, even though Sarandos insists that the business is quite simple: “You make great stuff and if people watch it, you win.” This led to the realization that data transparency was necessary to establish trust and maintain positive relationships with creative partners.

Sarandos emphasized that engagement is the key factor when it comes to decision-making at Netflix. The objective is to create content that brings joy and excitement to viewers, and thus, long-form content only adds value if people actually watch all of it. Engagement is seen as the most accurate reflection of success in the streaming business because if people don’t watch Netflix, they quit.

Netflix’s recent release of the “What We Watched” engagement report is a step towards greater transparency. The selective array of data includes “hours viewed” for 18,000 Netflix releases over the past six months. However, it does not provide country-specific numbers, as Sarandos believes that such details would give competitors too much information.

The podcast interview also touched on the possibility of other streaming platforms following Netflix’s lead in releasing engagement reports, license sharing with rival companies, Netflix’s international presence, and the future of Netflix-produced feature films.

Overall, the release of the “What We Watched” engagement report and Sarandos’ explanations highlight Netflix’s commitment to data transparency and their endeavor to foster trust and collaboration within the industry.