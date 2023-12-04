Netflix’s Strategic Approach to Password Sharing Crackdown

Netflix’s ongoing efforts to crack down on password sharing are not expected to be a quick fix. In fact, the company deliberately chose a slow and methodical rollout to ensure compliance with varying regulatory models across different countries. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos expressed his satisfaction with the pace of the initiative, noting that it provides an opportunity for the company to conduct valuable A/B tests on a global scale.

The password-sharing crackdown was first announced in October 2022, and it was finally implemented for US subscribers in May. Despite some concerns expressed users, Netflix’s stock has actually seen a significant increase of over 20% since then. Additionally, the company reported a surge in third-quarter subscriber numbers, surpassing expectations and attributing the growth to the rollout of paid sharing, compelling programming, and the continuous global expansion of its streaming services.

Looking ahead, Netflix anticipates fourth-quarter subscriber net additions to be similar to the strong results achieved in the third quarter. In addition to the password-sharing crackdown, the company has identified its $6.99 ad-supported offering as a potential major revenue driver in the future. Netflix recently revealed that its advertising tier has reached 15 million global monthly active users, a substantial increase from the 5 million users reported in May.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos emphasized the company’s intention to diversify its revenue pool through advertising but acknowledged that it is still early days for this venture. Approximately 30% of new sign-ups opt for the ad tier, which signals organic demand at the current price point. While Netflix is exploring various revenue streams, it recently increased prices on certain plans in the US, UK, and France to further boost revenue and improve margins.

With its strategic approach to password sharing and investment in alternative revenue sources, Netflix continues to adapt and evolve in the highly competitive streaming industry.

