Netflix’s Statement on Release Date of Yoo Ah In’s Drama “Goodbye Earth”

Netflix has recently released a statement regarding the highly-anticipated drama “Goodbye Earth” and the speculations surrounding its release date. Contrary to earlier reports, Netflix has clarified that the release schedule for the series has not yet been determined and that it is temporarily postponed. The streaming giant assured fans that they will be provided with further information as soon as a specific release schedule is confirmed.

Originally set to premiere this year, “Goodbye Earth” faced delays after Yoo Ah In, the lead actor, came under scrutiny for alleged illegal drug use. Yoo Ah In was investigated the police for the unauthorized use of propofol as well as his positive tests for marijuana, cocaine, and ketamine. As a result, Netflix made the decision to postpone the release of the series in March.

The drama follows the story of four individuals caught in a chaotic situation where there are only 200 days left until Earth collides with an asteroid. This gripping storyline has garnered immense interest from viewers, who have eagerly been awaiting its release.

Netflix appreciates the enthusiasm and support shown fans for “Goodbye Earth” and acknowledges their curiosity for updates on the release schedule. While the temporary postponement may be disappointing, it is important to ensure that the production meets the highest standards and maintains the integrity of the series.

As the fans patiently wait for more news, they can anticipate an enthralling and captivating drama once “Goodbye Earth” is ready to be unveiled. Netflix remains committed to delivering quality content and will keep fans informed about any developments regarding the release date.