Netflix’s New Era: Eunice Kim and the Future of User Experience

Netflix, the entertainment giant, is embarking on a new era as it looks to shape the future of streaming. With significant viewership data recently published and a focus on evolving the user experience, one executive at the helm of this transformation is Eunice Kim, the new chief product officer at Netflix.

Having joined Netflix from YouTube almost three years ago, Kim brings a wealth of experience to the role. Previously serving as the VP of product, she was promoted to the C-suite position in October. And she isn’t alone in the top ranks at Netflix – Kim works alongside Elizabeth Stone, the chief technology officer, in a rare female CPO-CTO team.

As chief product officer, Kim is responsible for a range of crucial areas, including consumers’ TV app experience, mobile experience, search and recommendations, and commercial strategy. This includes decisions on pricing structure, ad-supported tiers, and the recent crackdown on password sharing.

Looking ahead to the coming decade, Kim’s focus is on enhancing the user experience across multiple devices. In particular, she sees the potential of the “second screen” – the smartphone that viewers often use alongside their TVs. Kim envisions the Netflix mobile app becoming a “Swiss army knife” that captivates users’ attention in unique ways.

One example of this approach is after watching a show with a plot-twist ending, viewers could receive a mobile push notification directing them to an explanation of the series’ finale. Additionally, Netflix could incorporate ads on mobile to avoid interrupting the viewing experience. Kim also believes that enhancing the mobile experience allows for more personalization compared to traditional TVs.

Kim’s partnership with Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria is also crucial in developing internal “content intelligence” for shows. By analyzing data on how content travels across different regions and predicting audience interest, Netflix can make informed decisions about localization efforts and ratings for specific series.

For Kim, leading Netflix’s product team is a dream come true. She finds it to be the best job she’s had in her career, thanks to the intellectual challenge it presents. With Kim and Stone at the helm, Netflix is well-equipped to navigate the changing landscape of the streaming industry and continue to evolve its user experience for years to come.