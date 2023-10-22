Netflix Co-CEO Explains the Reasoning Behind the Lack of Streaming Viewership Data

In a recent interview, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the release of streaming viewership data. He explained that one of the main reasons behind Netflix’s reluctance to share this data, even with creators, is due to concerns from the talent regarding traditional ratings and box office performance.

According to Sarandos, when Netflix first started creating original programming, many creators felt trapped the pressure of overnight ratings and weekend box office numbers that defined their success or failure. However, he acknowledged that with time, there has been a growing interest in viewership data, and numbers do play a role in guiding viewers toward certain content.

Netflix has taken steps towards transparency publishing a “Top 10” list and an annual wrap-up list to provide more visibility into viewing habits. Sarandos believes that engagement is now the most valuable metric for streaming platforms. He also emphasized that negotiations with major entertainment industry unions, such as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), have been given top priority.

While Netflix has been at the forefront of the streaming industry, there is still an ongoing debate about the necessity of releasing viewership data. Some argue that transparency is crucial for both creators and viewers, as it allows for a better understanding of popular content and ensures fair compensation for talent. Others believe that streaming platforms should have the freedom to maintain privacy and focus on providing quality content without being solely driven ratings.

Regardless, it seems that Netflix is open to evolving its approach to data transparency and may consider releasing more information in the future. The entertainment industry as a whole is continuing to grapple with the balance between privacy and the demand for viewership data.

