Netflix Sees Room for Margin Growth as it Takes Action on Password Sharing and Announces Price Hikes

Netflix CFO, Spencer Neumann, stated during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that he believes Netflix is far from reaching its margin ceiling. Neumann mentioned that the company’s operating margin hit 22.4% in the quarter, slightly above their own projection of 22.2%, and that they expect full-year operating margin to reach 20%, which is at the high end of their previous forecast of 18% to 20%.

This announcement is encouraging for investors who have been focused on Netflix’s margin outlook, especially after Neumann’s previous statement that full-year margins may fall between 18% to 20%. However, consensus estimates for full-year 2023 are just under 20%.

Neumann also mentioned that Netflix’s full-year operating margin should improve to around 22% to 23% next year, assuming there are no significant changes in foreign exchange rates. Although the company did not provide a longer-term projection, management has hinted that Netflix has the potential to achieve margins similar to other media networks, which typically range between 40% to 50%.

Neumann emphasized that Netflix has a scalable business model, and there are various areas where the company can continue to invest, such as existing content categories, building out advertising capabilities, live programming, and new content categories like gaming. However, consumers will begin to bear a larger portion of the cost for these investments as Netflix announced price hikes in several countries.

Starting in the US, UK, and France, Netflix’s Basic and Premium plans have increased to $11.99 and $22.99, respectively. The company believes these price increases will improve average revenue per membership (ARM) and operating margins.

Overall, Netflix remains optimistic about its margin growth potential and plans to balance margin improvements with investments for future growth.

Source: Netflix Q3 earnings report