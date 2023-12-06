Netflix Expands Content Strategy to Meet Global Demand

Netflix, the leading streaming service, is broadening its approach to content acquisition in order to cater to the diverse preferences of its subscribers worldwide. In an interview with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, he revealed that the company is now open to licensing content from external studios and networks.

The move comes as a response to the high demand for local content in many countries. Sarandos emphasized that Netflix aims to provide more value and diversity to its subscribers, ensuring that they have access to a wide range of content options. Rather than acquiring old shows and movies, the focus will be on licensing fresh and complementary materials that can enhance Netflix’s original productions.

Licensing content is also seen as a strategic move to address the increasing competition in the streaming industry. With the emergence of new players and platforms, Netflix wants to ensure that its subscribers remain engaged and satisfied with the service. Sarandos expressed confidence that Netflix’s strong original content library will help retain its customer base.

Explaining the licensing process, Sarandos outlined that it involves payment of a fee to the content owner for a specified period of exclusive or non-exclusive streaming rights. The terms of these agreements are determined based on the expected performance of the content. Netflix does not provide any revenue or information to the content owner.

In its continued pursuit of innovation, Netflix has always sought new ways to create and distribute content. From interactive series and podcasts to games and live experiences, the streaming giant aims to be the ultimate entertainment service. Licensing content from external sources is just one strategy in Netflix’s multifaceted approach to fulfilling its mission.

By expanding its content strategy through licensing, Netflix is positioned to meet the demands of its global audience, maintain its competitive edge, and continue delivering quality entertainment to subscribers worldwide.