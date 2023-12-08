Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Visits Hyderabad, Sparks Speculation of Film Deal with Mega Family

Amid the booming OTT market in India, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has made a special visit to Hyderabad, where he met with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Global Star Ram Charan. Speculation is now rife that Netflix may be looking to strike a deal with the mega family to acquire their films for streaming on the platform.

RRR, the blockbuster film featuring Ram Charan, was a massive success on Netflix last year, becoming the most-streamed movie on the platform. With the film’s global recognition and recent nomination for the Oscars, it comes as no surprise that Netflix would have a special interest in collaborating with the popular actor.

During his visit, Ted Sarandos not only met with Ram Charan but also had the opportunity to meet Chiranjeevi, adding to the curiosity surrounding a potential partnership between Netflix and the mega family. The presence of Sai Dharam Tej and Vaisshnav Tej, the cousins of Ram Charan, further fueled speculation.

Pictures of the meetings between Ted Sarandos and the mega family have been circulating widely, leading fans to wonder if a deal is in the works for Netflix to acquire the rights to their films. The Netflix CEO’s visit to Hyderabad indicates the streaming giant’s strong interest in the Indian market, particularly the Telugu film industry.

As the OTT market continues to flourish in India, American digital streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, and Hotstar are increasingly making their presence felt. The potential collaboration between Netflix and the mega family could prove to be a game-changer in the Indian film industry, opening up new opportunities for filmmakers and actors to showcase their work to a global audience.