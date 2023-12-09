Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Meets Star-Studded Cast of Upcoming Sci-Fi Film “Kalki 2898 AD”

Summary: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently visited Hyderabad and met with the team behind the highly anticipated movie “Kalki 2898 AD.” The film, directed a visionary filmmaker and produced acclaimed producer Aswini Dutt, promises to revolutionize the sci-fi genre and is scheduled for release on May 9, 2024.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had an eventful visit to Hyderabad as he immersed himself in the vibrant Telugu film industry. Among his many engagements, one standout moment was his meeting with the star-studded cast and crew of the upcoming sci-fi extravaganza, “Kalki 2898 AD.”

The high-budget movie, helmed a visionary filmmaker, aims to captivate audiences with its innovative storytelling, breathtaking performances, and futuristic aesthetics. Sarandos was impressed the dedication and passion of everyone involved in the project.

During his visit to the film’s set, Sarandos had the opportunity to interact with the lead actor, the charismatic Prabhas, and other core team members. A selfie capturing this exciting encounter quickly went viral, generating buzz and anticipation among film enthusiasts.

“Kalki 2898 AD” is expected to be an unparalleled cinematic experience, pushing the boundaries of imagination and exploring themes of technological advancements and human nature. Netflix, always on the lookout for groundbreaking content, is eager to collaborate with such exceptional projects.

The film’s producer, Aswini Dutt, expressed his gratitude for Sarandos’ visit and stated that the team was thrilled to showcase their work to a global audience through Netflix’s platform.

With its grand release scheduled on May 9, 2024, “Kalki 2898 AD” is poised to leave a lasting impact on the sci-fi genre, catering to both Indian and international audiences. As Netflix continues to expand its global reach, collaborations like this serve as a testament to their commitment to high-quality content and their appreciation for extraordinary storytelling.