Netflix Celebrates the Re-Opening of the Iconic Egyptian Theatre

Netflix is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated re-opening of the historic Egyptian Theatre, located in downtown Hollywood. As a part of its expanding presence in the movie industry, Netflix now owns the iconic cinema, following the acquisition of the Paris Theater in New York City. This grand re-opening is a celebration of Hollywood history and represents an exciting shift in the cinematic landscape.

Originally opened in 1922, the Egyptian Theatre has long been renowned as a beloved movie palace and a venue for numerous iconic premieres over the decades. The theater holds a special place in the hearts of moviegoers, and I, for one, have cherished countless memories of watching films within its walls. With the theater’s reopening, cinephiles can eagerly look forward to experiencing the magic of the silver screen once again.

From 1998 to 2020, the American Cinematheque owned and operated the theater. Under the new arrangement, Netflix will curate film programming from Monday through Thursday, while the American Cinematheque will take the reins on Fridays through Sundays. This partnership ensures that the Egyptian Theatre will continue to offer a diverse range of films, appealing to a wide audience throughout the week.

If you find yourself in the Los Angeles area, a visit to the Egyptian Theatre should be at the top of your list. This historic destination holds a timeless charm that cannot be replicated, making it a must-see for all movie enthusiasts. From personal experiences, I can recommend a variety of films I’ve enjoyed there, including Trick ‘r Treat, G.I. Joe: The Movie, and Transformers: The Movie, to name just a few.

As the Egyptian Theatre reopens, Netflix has exciting plans to showcase a series of screenings that will captivate audiences. One highlight includes the highly anticipated sci-fi film Rebel Moon, directed Zack Snyder, which will be screened in glorious 70mm. Such exclusive engagements promise an unparalleled cinematic experience, preserving the theater’s legacy while introducing state-of-the-art features.

Netflix invites movie lovers to immerse themselves in the restoration process of the Egyptian Theatre, which has been years in the making. Take a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how this legendary movie palace has been revitalized to honor its storied past while embracing the modern audience’s desire for the ultimate cinematic journey.

To stay updated on the Egyptian Theatre’s upcoming events and secure your tickets, be sure to sign up for notifications on their official website. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this unforgettable chapter in Hollywood history as Netflix ushers in a new era of filmmaking at the iconic Egyptian Theatre.

