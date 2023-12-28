Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Generates Massive Views Despite Poor Reception

In a surprising turn of events, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire has become a massive hit on Netflix, generating a staggering 23.9 million views worldwide within just three days of its release. Despite its popularity among viewers, the film has been met with scathing reviews from both critics and audiences.

Snyder, who served as the writer and director of Rebel Moon, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans around the world. He stated, “It’s been a truly unparalleled experience introducing Rebel Moon to global audiences and I’m thrilled that the movie is #1 around the world.”

While the number of views is certainly cause for celebration for Netflix, the film’s reception among critics and audiences is less than favorable. On Metacritic, Rebel Moon holds a disappointing score of 32/100 based on reviews from 38 critics. The film received one positive review, 21 mixed reviews, and 16 negative reviews. Users on the site rated the film with a modest 5.8/10.

Rotten Tomatoes was even more critical of Rebel Moon, with a certified Rotten score of 25% based on 144 reviews. However, the audience score fared slightly better, earning a 63% rating based on over 5,000 user ratings.

Despite the mixed reviews, Snyder remains dedicated to the project. An extended cut of Rebel Moon has already been confirmed, with Snyder revealing that it will be rated R and feature significant changes from the original version of the film.

Additionally, a teaser trailer for the sequel, Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver, has been released, hinting at a continuation of the story.

Netflix Film Chairman, Scott Stuber, recently acknowledged that the company had previously prioritized quantity over quality. He emphasized that moving forward, Netflix would focus on creating content that they truly believe in, rather than simply trying to meet a set number of releases.

Rebel Moon’s success despite its poor reception raises questions about the disconnect between critics and audiences. It also highlights the power of fan support and the global reach of Netflix as a platform for filmmakers. Only time will tell if the Rebel Moon series can redeem itself in the eyes of critics or if it will continue to divide audiences.