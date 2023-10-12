Federal Judge Finds Netflix Could Have Defamed Man in True Crime Documentary

A federal judge has ruled that Netflix may have defamed a Kentucky man using his picture in a 2023 true crime documentary without his knowledge. The documentary, titled “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,” featured a photo of Taylor Hazlewood, accompanied the audio statement “stone-cold killer” and captions suggesting that he could not be trusted. Hazlewood sued Netflix in April, claiming that the use of his pictures in the documentary constituted defamation due to the negative context in which they were presented.

The documentary revolves around Caleb Lawrence McGillvary, who gained internet fame in 2013 for using a hatchet to save a woman from her attacker. Subsequently, McGillvary was convicted of an unrelated murder. Netflix included a photo of Hazlewood in the documentary, even though he was not involved in any criminal activity, and the picture portrayed him holding a hatchet.

U.S. District Judge David Godbey denied Netflix’s motion to dismiss the defamation claim, stating that the scene in which Hazlewood’s photo was shown could have falsely accused him of a crime. Hazlewood provided evidence of people’s reactions to the documentary, in which they expressed confusion and concern about his alleged involvement in criminal activities. Judge Godbey also allowed an invasion of privacy claim against Netflix, stating that the company failed to obtain Hazlewood’s consent or consider the context and ownership of the photograph before using it.

However, Hazlewood’s claim for misappropriation of likeness was dismissed because he did not demonstrate any commercial value associated with his brand. The judge stated that Hazlewood’s likeness did not carry the same level of reputation, prestige, notoriety, or skill as a public figure or social media influencer.

Overall, the judge’s ruling highlights the potential consequences of using someone’s image without permission and without considering the implications it may have on their reputation and privacy.

