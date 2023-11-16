Netflix Takes a New Approach: Ending Five Shows in One Go

Netflix has recently made the decision to cancel five of its series in a single blow, post the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The shows that got axed were a mix of live-action and animation, including Glamorous, a Kim Cattrall dramedy, and the fantasy adaptation Shadow And Bone. The terminated cartoons were adult comedies Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall. Most of these shows had only one season on the streaming platform, except for Shadow And Bone, which had two seasons. However, Captain Fall did not even get a full season release, with only 10 episodes out of the originally ordered 20.

One interesting fact is that Netflix did not announce any cancellations during the strike, opting to save them for later. It seems that the streaming giant had built up a backlog of shows to work through once the labor action was over. Some of these canceled shows even had well-known names attached, such as Matthew McConaughey in Agent Elvis and Lance Reddick in Farzar. However, despite the star power, none of these shows managed to generate significant viewership.

The exception to this trend was Shadow And Bone, which garnered a lot of attention upon its release in 2021. However, its second season, which came out in March 2023, failed to sustain the initial excitement, resulting in its cancellation as Netflix evaluates its post-strike content strategy. The cancellations also coincide with changes in Netflix’s adult animation department.

Netflix’s decision to end these shows simultaneously demonstrates its willingness to make bold moves in order to reassess its content offerings. As the streaming industry becomes more competitive than ever, it is crucial for platforms like Netflix to curate a lineup that captures the interest of viewers. While this might be disappointing news for fans of these canceled shows, it opens up opportunities for new and fresh content to take their place.

