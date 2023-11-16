Netflix Cancels Shows Amidst Post-SAG-AFTRA Strike Adjustment

Netflix recently made the decision to cut several shows from its programming lineup, despite the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The streaming giant axed a total of five shows, including dramas Shadow and Bone and Glamorous, as well as the adult cartoons Agent Elvis, Captain Fall, and Farzar. This move comes as a surprise to many, considering that the strike’s resolution was expected to save these shows from cancellation.

According to Netflix executives, the decision to cancel these shows was driven concerns about their potential performance following the production lull caused the strike. The Hollywood Reporter explained that it was highly unlikely any of the canceled shows would have returned to Netflix screens before late 2024 or even 2025.

In July 2023, The Screen Actors Guild initiated a strike due to a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. This strike was primarily a response to the industry changes brought about streaming and its impact on residuals. However, on November 8, 2023, after 118 days of strike, SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement with studios, effectively ending the labor dispute.

While many shows were affected the SAG-AFTRA strike, Netflix had already made the decision to cancel shows prior to the strike. One notable example is the popular series You, which announced its final season in March of the same year.

It remains to be seen how Netflix will navigate this post-strike adjustment period, as the streaming landscape continues to evolve. As viewers, we can anticipate further changes to the platform’s lineup and hope for new and exciting shows to take the place of those that have been canceled.

