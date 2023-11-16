Netflix Cancels Shows Following SAG-AFTRA Strike

In a surprising move, Netflix has decided to ax several shows from its lineup, despite the recent end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on dramas “Shadow and Bone” and “Glamorous,” as well as adult cartoons “Agent Elvis,” “Captain Fall,” and “Farzar.”

The decision to cancel these shows was fueled concerns within Netflix’s executive team about the potential impact of the production slowdown caused the strike. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is unlikely that any of the five canceled shows would have made a return to Netflix screens before late 2024, or even 2025.

The SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023, was prompted a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The strike was a response to the changes brought about streaming platforms and their effect on residuals.

After 118 days, the strike came to an end on November 8, 2023, when SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative deal with the studios on a new contract. The deal is currently awaiting approval from the SAG-AFTRA board, followed a ratification vote eligible members.

Netflix’s decision to cancel shows both pre- and post-strike highlights the challenges faced the streaming industry. While hit shows like “You” are coming to an end, there is a constant need for new and engaging content to meet the ever-growing demand of subscribers.

With competition in the streaming space intensifying, platforms like Netflix must continually reassess their programming and make difficult decisions to ensure they deliver a compelling and diverse lineup of shows. As the industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how streaming platforms navigate these challenges while striving to captivate audiences worldwide.

