Netflix Original Series Say Goodbye in 2023

In 2023, Netflix bid farewell to a number of popular shows, whether it was due to cancellations or planned endings. Among these series were “Sex Education,” “Disenchantment,” “Never Have I Ever,” “Firefly Lane,” “Sex/Life,” and “Lockwood & Co.”

“Sex Education” was a coming-of-age drama that followed the life of Otis Milburn, the son of a sex therapist. Through his mother’s guidance, he becomes involved in providing sex education to his fellow students. The show tackled issues of relationships, consent, and sexuality while also incorporating spiritual elements in its final season.

“Disenchantment,” an animated adult series created Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein, followed the adventures of a tomboy princess named Bean. With dark humor and chaos, the show delved into philosophical questions about life and the afterlife. It concluded its five-season run with a satisfying ending that tied up loose ends.

“Never Have I Ever,” created Mindy Kaling, concluded in its fourth season. The series explored the life of Devi Vishwakumar, a high school student dealing with grief, culture, and a love triangle. With deep storytelling and a great teen therapy arc, the show gave viewers a glimpse into the complexities of adolescence.

“Firefly Lane” told the story of two best friends, Tully and Kate, as their lives intersected over the years. The show skillfully toggled between past and present, capturing the unfolding memories of the characters. With a satisfying yet poignant conclusion, the series ended as intended.

“Sex/Life” followed the journey of Sarah Shahu, a suburban mom who is tempted her wild past. The show explored her struggle between her domestic life and her desire for a more adventurous existence. Although it was canceled after its second season, the finale offered some closure to fans.

Unfortunately, “Lockwood & Co.” couldn’t escape the fate of cancellation after just one season. This supernatural series revolved around ghosts as the new threat to the living. Despite its short-lived run, the show captivated audiences with its unique concept.

Overall, 2023 was a year of goodbyes for several beloved Netflix series. While some shows received planned endings, others were cut short. Nevertheless, these shows left their mark on viewers, sparking conversations about relationships, sexuality, coming-of-age, and the supernatural.

