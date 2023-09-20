Netflix Ordered to Face Defamation Lawsuit Over Central Park Five Drama

A federal judge has ruled that Netflix must face a defamation lawsuit filed Linda Fairstein, a best-selling author and former Manhattan prosecutor. The lawsuit is in relation to the portrayal of Fairstein in the 2019 crime drama series “When They See Us,” which tells the story of the Central Park Five case.

Judge Kevin Castel of the U.S. District Court stated that Fairstein’s claims of actual malice against Netflix, director Ava DuVernay, and writer-producer Attica Locke were plausible. Fairstein alleges that five scenes in the series portrayed her in a false and defamatory light.

The series focuses on the wrongful conviction of five Black and Hispanic teenagers for the rape of a white jogger in Central Park in 1989. The convictions were later overturned when another man confessed to the crime in 2002.

Judge Castel found evidence that the defendants had attributed actions and viewpoints to Fairstein that were not supported their research materials. He stated that jurors should decide whether there was clear evidence of recklessly indifferent behavior from the defendants.

The defendants have not yet issued a comment on the ruling. Fairstein’s lawyer also had no immediate comment.

Following the release of the series, Fairstein faced significant backlash, resulting in her losing her publisher and resigning from several boards. The hashtag #CancelLindaFairstein became popular on social media.

Netflix and the defendants argue that the portrayal of Fairstein was protected the First Amendment and did not reflect the essence of truth. They also claim that the lawsuit threatens filmmakers’ ability to tell controversial real-life stories from marginalized perspectives.

The case is Fairstein v. Netflix Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-08042.

Sources:

– Reuters