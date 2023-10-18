Netflix and SAG-AFTRA Negotiations Continue Despite Temporary Halt

Negotiations between Netflix and the striking actors guild, SAG-AFTRA, may have temporarily stopped, but discussions are ongoing, according to Netflix’s third-quarter earnings report. The past six months have been challenging for the entertainment industry due to the combined strikes writers and actors in the US. While an agreement has been reached with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), negotiations with SAG-AFTRA are still in progress.

Netflix is committed to resolving the remaining issues as quickly as possible to allow everyone to return to work and create movies and TV shows for audiences to enjoy. However, talks between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the union have been suspended since October 11, with no scheduled deliberations in the near future.

During the negotiations, Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, was directly involved in the successful round of bargaining with the WGA. Sarandos, along with representatives from Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, and Disney, were also part of the talks with SAG-AFTRA. The major point of contention has been SAG-AFTRA’s revenue streaming proposal, which suggests that cast members should receive a share of the financial rewards from successful streaming shows or films.

In response to the rejection of the guild’s revamped revenue sharing proposal, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, described the decision as preposterous. The union has been on strike for 100 days as of October 21, with members actively picketing at Netflix and other studio locations.

Despite the temporary halt in negotiations, there is hope that discussions will continue in the future to reach a resolution between Netflix and SAG-AFTRA.

Definitions:

– SAG-AFTRA: Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, a labor union representing actors, performers, and broadcast journalists in the entertainment industry.

– WGA: Writers Guild of America, a labor union representing writers in the film, television, and new media industries.

