Netflix Tests Game Streaming on TV Platforms and Web

Netflix is expanding its game streaming capabilities testing support for TV platforms and the web. Until now, the library of games available on Netflix has only been accessible on Android and iOS devices, limiting the ability to play games on TVs and computers. However, Netflix has been vocal about its plans to bring games to more devices.

Currently, Netflix is conducting a limited test in the United Kingdom and Canada that allows users to stream two games: “Oxenfree” from Night School Studio, a game developed Netflix, and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure,” a gem-mining arcade game. On PCs, the games can be played using a mouse and keyboard, while TV platforms require a smartphone-based remote controller.

The supported TV platforms include Google’s Android TV OS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, LG TVs, and Samsung Smart TVs, among others. Netflix has stated that it will continue to add more devices on an ongoing basis.

As of October, Netflix has expanded its game streaming services to the United States as well, following the initial test in the UK and Canada.

The addition of game streaming on Netflix demonstrates the company’s focus on expanding its entertainment offerings beyond movies and TV shows. By introducing games to its platform, Netflix aims to provide a more comprehensive entertainment experience for its subscribers. With the continued growth of the mobile gaming industry, Netflix is tapping into this lucrative market to enhance its value proposition and engage users on a deeper level.

