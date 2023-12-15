Netflix Implements Stricter Censorship Policies for Indian Films

Netflix has recently made a significant change to its streaming policies for Indian films, ceasing to stream uncensored versions globally, according to a review of films released this year. This decision marks a departure from its previous practice of showing films in their original form before they underwent certification the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC has increasingly been censoring films for political content, especially those that criticize the current government.

One example of this censorship is the film “Bheed,” which had references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. These references were heavily edited the CBFC, and instead of streaming the original version prepared the filmmakers, Netflix chose to stream the censored version worldwide. This change in approach will now be applied to all Indian films, even if it goes against Netflix’s internal policies on censorship.

Other streaming services have already been implementing similar censorship practices, with only a few exceptions. However, Netflix’s decision effectively gives the CBFC indirect control over what Indians can watch in films, even online, despite the board’s official jurisdiction limited to cinemas and TV. The censorship not only extends to political references but also includes prominent business personalities. For instance, the film “Japan” had a scene mentioning “Ambani [and] Adani,” which the CBFC removed. Netflix is streaming the version without the mentioned individuals.

These stricter censorship policies are believed to be a response to the fear of backlash from online mobs and potential legal actions against politically outspoken content. The film industry and streaming services have reportedly compelled writers to sign agreements that indemnify producers in case of a socio-political backlash. A recent example of this is the political series “Tandav,” which led to police action and an apology from Amazon Prime Video’s head of originals.

While licensed content has been subject to the CBFC’s scrutiny, most films released online have not been required to follow the censor board’s cuts. However, Netflix has been an exception to this practice. When Netflix first launched in India, it included uncensored films like “Gandu” and “The Pink Mirror” in its catalog. In response to complaints, the company reversed its decision to release the censored version of “Angry Indian Goddesses” after initially offering the uncensored version overseas.

Netflix has chosen not to comment on its evolving censorship policies, stating that it supports creative expression and offers a diverse range of Indian original films and TV shows. While they claim to cater to different member preferences, their changing approach has raised concerns about the freedom of artistic expression in the Indian film industry.