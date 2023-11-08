Netlfix Prepares for Greta Gerwig’s Chronicles of Narnia with Production Set for 2024

In an exciting development for fans of C.S. Lewis’s beloved book series, Netflix is gearing up to bring Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Chronicles of Narnia to the screen. Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of film, recently shared some insight into this highly anticipated project. The streaming giant is teaming up with Gerwig to create their own version of Lewis’s fantasy world. Production is slated to begin in 2024.

While specific details about Gerwig’s take on the Chronicles of Narnia remain under wraps, it has been revealed that she will be directing two films in the series. This marks Gerwig’s first collaboration with Netflix in a directorial role, but she is no stranger to book adaptations. Her 2019 remake of Little Women, based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel, garnered critical acclaim and solidified Gerwig’s skill in bringing beloved stories to life on the big screen.

When asked about her approach to tackling such a classic story, Gerwig expressed both excitement and trepidation. She confessed to feeling intimidated the project but believes that fear can be a positive motivator. With her unique vision and storytelling prowess, it will be intriguing to see how Gerwig’s interpretation of Narnia differs from previous adaptations.

As of now, additional details about Gerwig’s Netflix project are scarce. However, based on Stuber’s comments, fans can expect development to begin in 2024. The anticipation continues to build as viewers look forward to experiencing Gerwig’s imaginative take on this magical world.

